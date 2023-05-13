LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police said on Saturday they are searching for a missing 18-year-old woman who was last seen on May 6.

Officials said Hosanna Faith Shipton was last seen in Longview driving a black 2012 Volvo XC60 with Texas license plate number SCS8874. She is 5’7″, about 130 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police said she also wears colored contact lenses, and her family has not seen or heard from her in a week.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170.