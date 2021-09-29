Longview Police searching for missing 83-year-old man

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- The Longview Police Department is looking for a missing 83-year-old man.

According to authorities, Jack Curtis Hall was seen for the last time on Wednesday near the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in the 700 block of E. Marshall in Longview.

Hall is 6’0” and weighs 250 lbs. He was wearing a green shirt with a New York Jets football logo on it and blue jean capris with black house shoes.

Please call Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170 with any information.

“Please share with hopes the right set of eyes sees his photo,” wrote police.