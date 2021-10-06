Longview police searching for missing man, may have early signs of dementia

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man who may “have early signs of dementia.”
72-year-old Robert Smith Freeman was last seen this morning leaving in his 2017 Hyundai Sonata with the license plate LFP8509. The car has a small scratch on the passenger’s side door.
Freeman is 5’6″, weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a button-down t-shirt and blue jeans with the jeans rolled up at the bottoms.
The family worries that he has early signs of dementia and may have become lost. This can usually trigger a Silver Alert in Texas, but as of this writing, such an alert has not been issued. The following requirements must be met:
- The missing person is 65 years of age or older.
- The senior citizen has a diagnosed impaired mental condition, and the senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to the senior citizen’s health and safety. Family or legal guardian of the missing senior citizen must provide documentation from a medical or mental health professional of the senior citizen’s condition OR proof of prescription medication used to treat Alzheimer’s/dementia.
- It is confirmed that an investigation has taken place verifying that the senior citizen’s disappearance is due to his/her impaired mental condition, and alternative reasons for the senior citizen’s disappearance have been ruled out.
- There is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the senior citizen. Highway signs will be activated only if accurate vehicle information is available AND it is confirmed that the senior citizen was driving the vehicle at the time of the disappearance.