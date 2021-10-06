Longview police searching for missing man, may have early signs of dementia

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man who may “have early signs of dementia.”

72-year-old Robert Smith Freeman was last seen this morning leaving in his 2017 Hyundai Sonata with the license plate LFP8509. The car has a small scratch on the passenger’s side door.

Freeman is 5’6″, weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a button-down t-shirt and blue jeans with the jeans rolled up at the bottoms.

The family worries that he has early signs of dementia and may have become lost. This can usually trigger a Silver Alert in Texas, but as of this writing, such an alert has not been issued. The following requirements must be met: