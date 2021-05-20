Missing man with dementia found safe in Longview

(UPDATE)- 78-year-old Carmen Pigg was found safe on Thursday, according to the Longview Police Department. He went missing the same day and has dementia.

Pigg was spotted by a citizen on N Fourth St. and Orchard St. around 3:15 p.m.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police are searching for a man who went missing on Thursday and has been diagnosed with dementia.

78-year-old Carmen Pigg is approximately 6’2″ tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has short grey hair and blue eyes.

Pigg was last seen wearing a maroon cardigan sweater with a blue shirt underneath and either blue jeans or blue slacks.

He was last seen in the areas of Hawkins and Judson streets in Longview. Due to his dementia condition, he will probably be confused if you approach him.

Police are asking for anyone with information on Mr. Pigg’s whereabouts to contact Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.