LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are searching for a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday.

Officials said Cannon Tuck was last seen in the area of Fourth Street and East Loop 281 wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a black backpack. He weighs 145 pounds and is about 5’9″.

He was reported missing by a family member and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170.