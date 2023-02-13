LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is asking the public to assist them with finding a missing woman.

Trinity Ross has been missing since Feb. 1. A missing person report was originally filed with the Kilgore Police Department.

Police later learned that she was last seen in Longview, so Longview authorities are now going to handle the case.

Ross is 39-years-old and is 5’6” and weighs 230 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen near the 3000 block of West Marshall Avenue on Jan. 29.

If anyone knows where Ross is, they should call the Longview police at 903-237-1199.