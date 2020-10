LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- The Longview Police Department is asking people to help them locate a 16-year-old boy.

The young man is known as Alex Sorianno Hernandez. He is around 5’07”, weighs approximately 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Hernandez was last seen wearing a pink Aéropostale shirt, black pants, and he had a blue backpack.

If anyone has information officials are asking that they contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.