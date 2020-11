LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview police are seeking help locating runaway Anna Marie Thorton-Korth.

Thorton-Korth is a white female with blond hair and blue eyes and is 5’2″ and weighs around 95 pounds. She wears dark glasses and has braces.

She was last seen leaving her home around 5 a.m. on Monday.

If anyone has information regarding Thorton-Korth, contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.