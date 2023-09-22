LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police said they are seeking information on the location of a man wanted for a felony pardon and parole warrant.

According to police, Gregg County Crime Stoppers may pay a reward of up to $1,000 for any anonymous tips that lead to the arrest of 46-year-old Henry Lee Givens.

Anyone who knows the current and exact location of Givens is asked to contact Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP if they wish to send a tip anonymously, or contact the Longview Police Department at 903-236-1110.