Longview Police seeking public assistance to identify subject in aggravated robbery in Walmart

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a subject that is responsible for an aggravated robbery in a Walmart.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, around 11:50 a.m., the LPD responded to the money center inside the Walmart at 2440 Gilmer Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to an employee at the money center and the employee said a black man came in saying he needed to tend some money. The employee said that the man slipped her a small note that said: “Give me the money” and then indicated that he had a gun.

The employee gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and the subject left with the money.

Officers were able to locate photos of the man and his vehicle. The subject has a medium build and was last seen wearing a gray hood, white beanie, a white mask, a blue jumpsuit, and boots. The vehicle he drove away in is an older model white Toyota Corolla or Camry with all-black wheels.

If anyone has any information on the matter, they are encouraged to contact the Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.