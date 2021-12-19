LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Police Department is currently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a runaway teenage girl.
Emily Smith, 15, of Longview, was last seen Thursday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. getting into the passenger seat of a silver Chevrolet Impala in south Longview.
She is approximately 5’1″ and weighs roughly 100 pounds. She has black hair that lays longer than her shoulders, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a tan shirt with khaki pants.
Police are asking for anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts to contact the Longview Police department at 903-237-1199.
- Mississippi man facing 5 years in prison for shining lasers at FedEx planes
- Texas governor shows off 1st section state-funded border wall recently put up in Rio Grande Valley
- Serial killer victim’s son thought his mom didn’t want to look for him all these years
- The magnificent history of the maligned and misunderstood fruitcake
- Longview police seeking public’s assistance in locating runaway teen