Longview police seeking public’s assistance in locating runaway teen

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Police Department is currently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a runaway teenage girl.

Emily Smith, 15, of Longview, was last seen Thursday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. getting into the passenger seat of a silver Chevrolet Impala in south Longview.

She is approximately 5’1″ and weighs roughly 100 pounds. She has black hair that lays longer than her shoulders, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a tan shirt with khaki pants.

Police are asking for anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts to contact the Longview Police department at 903-237-1199.

December 31 2021 11:59 pm

