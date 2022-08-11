LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Thursday in connection to the shooting death of a Longview teen, said the Longview Police Department.

The Longview SWAT team was called to the scene, and they detained Lederrion Devonte Johnson, 29 around 3:00 p.m. without incident after a standoff at 419 North Spur 63.

Johnson was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Rahsaan Jefferson was killed after a shooting on Monday at the Preserve Apartments. He was an incoming student at Longview High School.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department said it is working on a police situation on Thursday in the city.

The incident is in the 400 block of North Spur 63. Police are asking residents to avoid the area.