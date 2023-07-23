LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Public Library will be changing it’s hours of operation starting on Monday, July 31, according to the City of Longview.

The library’s new hours of operation will be:

Monday – Wednesday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 – 5 p.m.

The library is making these changes in order to better accommodate rising daily patron attendance, officials said. The library’s curbside pickup will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week from Monday through Friday, according to a City of Longview press release.

The press release added that some minor adjustments might be made to weekly youth and adult programs. In total, the library won’t be losing any hours, officials said.