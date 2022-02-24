LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Public Library held its spring book sale on Thursday and will hold another on Friday and Saturday.

The sale on Thursday started at 10 a.m. and ended at 5 p.m. People could purchase books, movies, and games for $1 each.

On Friday, the sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be a buy-one-get-one-free sale. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. people will be able to fill a bag of books for $1 and or a box for $2.

The library usually holds a book sale two to three times a year, according to Jennifer Eldridge the library manager at the Longview Public Library.

For the books that aren’t sold, they are sent to other libraries or to a third party called thrift books. For those that do purchase books, it can be a deductible as well as any donation made to the library, according to Eldridge.

All of the proceeds will go to the Friends of the Longview Public Library and will be used to fund library programs, events, and building projects.