Longview Public Library to clear fines for food donations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Through Nov. 22, Longview Public Library patrons will be able to exchange non-perishable or boxed food items to get $1 worth of fines cleared from their accounts.

The exchanged items will be donated to the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

The following conditions apply:

The items must be non-perishable and not expired

The food must be Thanksgiving-themed

Must be at least 12 ounces

Max fines waived cannot exeed $20 and cannot be applied to Interlibrary Loan material/fees.

The items can be brought to the front desk for review and fines will be waived by a supervisor.