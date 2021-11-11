Longview Public Library to clear fines for food donations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Through Nov. 22, Longview Public Library patrons will be able to exchange non-perishable or boxed food items to get $1 worth of fines cleared from their accounts.
The exchanged items will be donated to the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.
The following conditions apply:
- The items must be non-perishable and not expired
- The food must be Thanksgiving-themed
- Must be at least 12 ounces
- Max fines waived cannot exeed $20 and cannot be applied to Interlibrary Loan material/fees.
The items can be brought to the front desk for review and fines will be waived by a supervisor.