LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Public Library will hold a book sale from Aug. 2-4.

The sale will include books from all genres for all age levels, movies, magazines and music. Each item is only $1, with a few exceptions like rare books.

The schedule is as follows:

Aug. 2 : 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

: 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 : 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (buy one get one free day)

: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (buy one get one free day) Aug. 4: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (fill a bag for $1, or a box for $2)

All profits go to the Friends of the Longview Public Library, which helps keep all kids and adult programs free for patrons to attend, supports the purchase of new books through the year and funds additional upgrades for the library.

Cash, check and credit cards are accepted.

The Longview Public Library also recently updated their hours to the following schedule: