LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – If you’re looking to improve your golf game, the Longview Public Library has you covered.

The inside of the library is being transformed into a 19-hole putt putt mini-golf course on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Tee time will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with admission being just $10. Putters and golf balls will be provided. There will also be refreshments available to purchase during the event.

All the money raised will be given to the local non-profit, Friends of the Longview Public Library. The organization provides support for the library’s programs and activities.

They do want people to realize that because the library will be set up for putt putt on Saturday, their regular services will be closed.