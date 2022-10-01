LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Regional Medical Center celebrated their 7th annual NICU reunion event Saturday afternoon.

The medical center took time Saturday afternoon to honor the families and celebrate patients treated in the NICU. This the the first time the event has been celebrated after a two year halt due to the COVID pandemic. This year’s even is Halloween themed and welcomes the graduates from 2013-2022.

Longview medical staff said they want a positive experience for people who have gone through similar circumstances. Everyone has a name tag to find hospital staff and friends that have made a big impact during their time in the NICU.

There were various activities for the children to enjoy like face painting, bounce houses, games and time for families to reconnect with those who have helped them through their most difficult times.

“I think a lot of people who are in the NICU there’s a lot of grief and a lot of just stress and trauma associated with what they looked like, and so to be able to look forward and to be able to realize like…oh, okay it is so worth it and to be able to celebrate and look back at it in a happy way so so cool,” said Sarah Robinson

Time spent in the NICU for the child and parents is a scary and isolating time. Although most of the children might no know whey they are being celebrated; it means so much to the parents to have a community of support.