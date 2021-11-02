Longview Regional Medical Center opens new $4.4 million electrophysiology lab

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- The Longview Regional Medical Center opened their $4.4 million electrophysiology lab on Tuesday, and they held a ribbon cutting ceremony.

An electrophysiology lab can be used to perform tests that look at the heart’s electrical system or activity, according to the University of California San Francisco.

The new lab at Longview is 7,000 square feet, and it will allow health experts to use minimally invasive techniques to diagnose and work on cardiovascular conditions such as irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias.

“We are proud to unveil our new electrophysiology lab at the Heart and Vascular Institute of Longview Regional Medical Center,” said Dr. Jonathan Greifenkamp, Longview Regional Medical Center Interventional Cardiologist. “The new electrophysiology lab allows us to offer more comprehensive and advanced cardiac services in this community, so that our patients can receive the best care available without having to leave the East Texas area.”

The lab was set up where the pre-admission testing site previously was.

The new addition is also part of an expansion project focused on the the Longview Regional Medical Center’s cardiac services.

“Longview Regional Medical Center remains committed to enhancing the cardiac care we provide to our community,” said Steve Gordon, Longview Regional Medical Center’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are committed to bringing high quality, advanced cardiac care to the East Texas region. Our new electrophysiology lab is another service that will allow us to continue to offer unparalleled care to our community.”

The entrance of the Heart and Vascular Institute was also renovated and similar changes were also made to the Regional Clinics Cardiology Suite.

“We are honored to play a role in advancing cardiac care in East Texas,” Gordon said. “We take great pride at Longview Regional that our heart care program ranks among the best in the state and nation. This expansion and introduction of our electrophysiology lab further enhances the care and overall experience we provide to our patients.”