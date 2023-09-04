Photo courtesy of the City of Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The City of Longview has turned to the power of rap to promote their new CitySend service request app.

Their new rap single “CitySend It!” features Carlos Rimes whose known as DJ Los, the City of Longview’s Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley as “The Notorious P.I.O.” and Longview Program Coordinator Whitney Pierce as “Lil TP”.

The song describes many of the problems their new app can help report like:

Potholes

Road debris

Drainage issues

Playground issues

Traffic signal issues

The app can also send residents weekly reminders via text or email about recycling and trash pick ups. Click here to listen to “CitySend It!” on YouTube.

“Today’s the day, so do your part There’s never been a better time to start This dope track’s coming to an end LongviewTexas.gov/CitySend“ DJ Los, Lil TP, Notorious P.I.O.

To learn more about the CitySend app visit the City of Longview online.