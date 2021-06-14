Longview resident designs jewelry for Miss Universe contestant

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – IXXIA Jewelry was founded in January of 2021, but the gems have already made their debut on a big platform – the Miss Universe Pageant. Theresa Guck, owner and founder of the Longview small business, designed several pieces for the world-known beauty pageant.

The company was in its early stages when famous fashion designer Kirsten Regalado invited her to be a part of the Kirsten Regalado Group and design a pair of earrings for Miss Universe Iceland Elisabet Hulda.

Guck’s process of jewelry creation takes a few steps. Before she drew any official designs, she researched the person who the jewels would be created for. That way the design would be completely genuine to the girl.

She looked at aspects like personality, their likes and dislikes, and even at different aspects of the country the competitor represented. The business owner also prays before every project, asking the Lord for guidance and help through the process.

The Miss Universe Iceland design took two weeks to complete. The Zircon encrusted earrings are called “Elisabet.” Guck says they bring inspiration, motivation, and direction. The design has two Hearts that represent our core emotions of compassion and love.

The three individual Marquises in the earring signify the strength and determination of the person wearing it. The bigger figure 8’s on the gem-full accessory display infinite boundaries and their open design represents open-mindedness. The five marquise leaves show the desire of a person to grow and to success.

Miss Universe wore her earrings during the national costume competition. Theresa Guck also created earrings for Miss Mauritius and Miss Armenia. While “Elisabet” was made by a manufacturer, most of Guck’s designs are created in her Longview home. She says it feels unreal to have seen her work up on such a big stage.

“Most people would say oh it’s so exciting. Really mine, the word is grateful. I’m grateful to see it up there, because that means I was able to get the message out. Through jewelry, a message of love and kindness is given out. Just simple. Just simple jewelry” Theresa Guck, Designer

For years, Guck had a recurring dream with the world “IXXIA” present. The word represents happiness, Jesus Christ, and the sunrise. This dream drove her to start her jewelry business. IXXIA strives to give back to the community. They are heavily involved in charities and nonprofits like the Cupid Project : an Internal Card Giving Project.

“For this young business to make it on a big scale, I owe it all to God. I owe it all to God,” said Guck.

IXXIA sells their products online since they do not have a storefront yet. Along with her current stock of items, Guck also creates custom pieces for events.