LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview resident is $1 million richer on Wednesday after winning a Powerball prize last month.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at Penny’s Food and Fuel 3, located on North Eastman Road in Longview and the resident chose to remain anonymous.

The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-9-28-36-53), but not the red Powerball number (4), a release by the Texas Lottery stated.

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $36.6 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $79.9 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $30.6 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.