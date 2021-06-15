Longview resident wins $3 million in Texas Lottery game

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – A Longview resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $3 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $750 Million Winner’s Circle.

The ticket was purchased at Murphy Express 8894, located at 301 E. Loop 281, in Longview. The claimant elected to remain anonymous, said information from the Texas Lottery.

This was the eighth of 12 top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. $750 Million

Winner’s Circle offers more than $750 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in

the game are one in 2.88, including break-even prizes.