LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The city of Longview and Gap held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for what they are calling their new customer center.

The new center will bring more than 1000 jobs and new economic development to Longview.

The corporation says it already has made a huge impact in Longview and the Gregg County surrounding areas. The project is estimated to bring more than 1500 people new jobs over the next five years.