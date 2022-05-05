LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department shared that several roads are closed due to flooding.

100 block of South High Street between West Cotton and West Tyler Street has flooded underneath the bridge.

100 block of North Green Street, between West Cotton and West Tyler Street, underneath the bridge, has flooded.

600 block of South Green Street, between Mopac Road and East Nelson Street, underneath the bridge has flooded.

South Spur 63 at West Cotton Street has minor flooding.

400 block East Marshall Avenue has minor flooding.