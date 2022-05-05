LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department shared that several roads are closed due to flooding.
- 100 block of South High Street between West Cotton and West Tyler Street has flooded underneath the bridge.
- 100 block of North Green Street, between West Cotton and West Tyler Street, underneath the bridge, has flooded.
- 600 block of South Green Street, between Mopac Road and East Nelson Street, underneath the bridge has flooded.
- South Spur 63 at West Cotton Street has minor flooding.
- 400 block East Marshall Avenue has minor flooding.