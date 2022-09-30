LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Salvation Army is making preparations for their Angel Tree registration that will touch the lives of hundreds of children and families this Christmas.

Each year, in hundreds of cities across the United States, The Salvation Army provides Christmas assistance to families in need through the Angel Tree program.

The Angel Tree provides the opportunity for generous donors, families, and businesses to personalize a gift for a child or senior citizen in need by adopting an Angel and purchasing gifts for that individual. Angel Trees are set up at area shopping centers and malls. In addition, corporations may choose to decorate Christmas trees at their place of business with Angels for employees to adopt. After choosing an Angel and purchasing the gifts, the Angels are returned to the Angel Tree location and distributed to the families by The Salvation Army.

“The Salvation Army Angel Tree helps parents who may be struggling to make ends meet provide Christmas gifts for their children,” said Captain Tamara Robb. “We invite parents of children aged 12-years-old and younger to call 903-215-8463, Monday-Friday between 9 AM and 4 PM, to register for an appointment. We also provide gifts for senior citizens aged 65 and up. Registration will close on October 7th.”

The Angel Tree registration for Gregg and Harrison County is taking place in person at 504 Cotton St. until October 7, 2022. They will need to call the office for an appointment. Applicants will need to bring the following items to register:

One form of identification

Proof of income or government assistance

Proof of residency

Birth certificates and socials for each child 12 and younger

Only a parent or legal guardian may register a child – proof of guardianship must be provided. For more information about registering your children for The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, or about hosting an Angel Tree at your business, church, or place of work, please call 903-215-8463. And as always, secure donations can be made online at Salvation Army Texas or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.