Longview Salvation Army hoping to raise more than $200,000 this year with Red Kettle Campaign

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- The Salvation Army of Longview is hoping to help the community during the holiday season.

The organization has started their annual Red Kettle Campaign. They are hoping to raise $205,000 this year to help people who are experiencing poverty due to the pandemic.

“This is the time of year when we need the most volunteers. They say it takes an army and we really are an army of hope. And so, for folks that want to volunteer to ring bells at our kettles, they can go to registertoring.com and sign up to take a shift,” said Nicholas Hutchinson, with the Salvation Army.

In 2020, the Red Kettle Campaign did well, despite COVID-19.

This year the Salvation Army is also preparing its annual Angel Tree program. The trees will be located at Walmart Supercenters in Longview and Kilgore and at the Longview Mall.

The tradition of the Red Kettle began in Christmas of 1891 in San Francisco. They used a crab pot during this time, and there was a message next to it that said, “Keep the Pot Boiling.”

Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee was raising funds to provide dinner for 1,000 people experiencing poverty. Local residents who passed by were able to donate, and he reached his goal.

The Red Kettle Campaign is now organized all around the world. In the United States, the event allows the Salvation Army to help more than 23 million people who need it the most, every year.

All of the donations benefit local communities. The Salvation Army said they are grateful for the support.

“In time of need, we can be the difference. When disaster knocks, we open the door,” wrote the Salvation Army on their website.

If you would like to donate to Longview’s Red Kettle Campaign, click here. And, if you would like to help the campaign by being a ringer, click here.