Longview school donates thousands of cans in preparation for annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – This Thanksgiving is on track to be the most expensive ever.

In light of that, the Longview Thanksgiving food drive is taking donations to help feed families hit hard by inflation.

Every year, students at UT Tyler Innovation Academy make it their mission to help the hungry in the area.

“This is one of those community service events that lets us give back as a whole school. First grade up through 12th grade,” said Julie Cantrell a history teacher at the school.

Classes compete to see who can collect the most cans, and which teacher will become “Turkey of the Year.”

“This is my first year to win the Turkey of the Year crown,” said third grade teacher Kim McGregor.

A third grade class was crowned the winner, donating over 1,400 cans.

“They worked hard just in the past two days really to bring tons of cans,” added McGregor.

The senior class loads up the trucks every year– its a tradition the soon-to-be graduates look forward to.

“Our school is so small so it’s hard to feel connected to the community but this makes me feel like that,” said senior and student council president Kennedy Traywick.

This year, the school broke their record: 250 students raised over 5,000 cans to help feed people in their community.

“We’re such a small school and sometimes it feels like we’re not making that much of an impact so when the final numbers came in and we brought in over 5,000 cans we were just ecstatic,” said Cantrell.

This is the school’s record number of donations. Next year, they hope to collect even more.

“I’m just amazed at their generosity and at their excitement to help others,” added McGregor.

They’re doing what they can to help, one can at a time.