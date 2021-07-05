Longview School Supply Train registration to open this week

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The deadline to register for the Junior League of Longview’s School Supply Train is approaching fast.

Parents must pre-register for the School Supply Train by phone at 903-757-9383 from July 6- 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

This program provides free school supplies, uniforms and a new pair of shoes to local children who meet certain income eligibility requirements.

The School Supply Train will take place on Saturday, July 31 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the ROC First Baptist Church of Longview.

Since it started, the Junior League of Longview put more than $900,000 back into East Texas, providing school supplies for over 66,000 children.

