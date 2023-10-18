LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Foster Middle School in Longview threw a surprise pep rally for Schrundagale Griffith, one of three finalists for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year.

“I was wondering why my kiddos weren’t coming down the hall as they should’ve been at that point so when Miss Moore called me and we came into the gym, it was awesome to see that there was a pep rally in my honor,” Griffith said.

The school’s principal, Mary Taylor, explained it wasn’t an easy secret to keep but they pulled it off.

“She walked in dancing,” Taylor said. “She had no idea this was for her. That just speaks to the type of person that she is. She has a wonderful spirit.”

The middle school band, choir, and drill team performed for their special, sixth-grade math teacher.

“I can’t even find the words for the appreciation that I have not only for my students, my co-workers, my administrators, for… just loving on me this morning,” Griffith said.

Griffith shared that she couldn’t believe she was being considered as a state finalist.

“I was not sure that I had read the actual email itself correctly so I went back and read, and read again and did a little research and I said, ‘Oh my goodness,'” Griffith said.

Meanwhile, others knew she deserved this opportunity.

“It’s not a shock to me, she is a phenomenal teacher,” Taylor said.

Foster Middle School is happy to be celebrating Griffith.

“Proud of Mrs. Griffith, I feel honored and privileged to be a part of what she does for kids every day,” Taylor said.

Griffith has her finalist interview Thursday and the winner will be announced Friday afternoon. She is proud to represent Longview ISD, and loves getting to work with students every day.

“Let the kiddos know that you don’t have to move at everybody else’s pace, you do you,” Griffith said. “You’re going to get it and we’re going to be successful– and that’s not just in math, that’s in life.”