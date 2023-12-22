LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The City of Longview is asking the community to help various non-profits collaborating with the city for Homeless Resource Day on Jan. 25.

As a part of Mayor Andy Mack’s Task Force on Homelessness, residents can help with Homeless Resource Day by giving directly to a local organization, giving to the Mayor’s Go Giver Fund or by donating items for Homeless Outreach Bags.

The city is also asking for volunteers to work directly with local homeless service organizations and on Homeless Resource Day.

The city also suggested that people could help by get others involved in volunteering and by encouraging local businesses to take part in the Homeless Work Program.

Visit the City of Longview online to see a full list of organizations to support, information about the Go Giver Fund and a list of items needed for Homeless outreach bags.