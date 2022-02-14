LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On this Valentine’s Day, couples in Longview are reminding us that while they are aging, their love for one another does not.

Shalee Fairclot works at Lifecare.

“Honestly, I want to cry about it because it’s so much joy,” she said.

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day at Parkview on Hollybrook in Longview where a vow and remembrance ceremony was held.

Andrea Ziegler is the activities director at Parkview on Hollybrook.

“It is just a total feeling of love and support for these people,” she said. “So many of them have lost loved ones, but we’ve got 20 couples together that are still married. The renewal will be for them but we have the ones who have lost someone. We’re going to do the vowel remembrance for them and just let them know they’re loved.”

The remembrance ceremony was held to show all of the residents who have lost their spouses that their vows still mean something.

“After the ceremony we’re going to proceed outside and do a balloon release in honor of those who have lost their loved ones,” said Ziegler.

There was also a vow renewal for the couples still together.

“Many of them have been married for years and years and years, and this is just a great thing for them to do,” said Ziegler.

It was all followed by a reception and dinner.

“We put it together for all the residents, and they’re so excited to be here and be part of this,” said Ziegler.