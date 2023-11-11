LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department said they are investigating a shooting at a shopping center that left one person with non-life-threating injuries on Saturday.

Officials said that the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at a shopping center located at 1217 East Marshall Avenue. According to Longview PD, one person had left the scene in a private vehicle to be treated for non-life-threating injuries at a local hospital.

The shooting reportedly started after a confrontation between two people who knew each other. The Longview Police Department said they have one person in custody and that they are actively investigating the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longview PD at 903-237-1110.