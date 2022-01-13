Longview sophomore is first student to earn spot in All-State Choir in 12 years

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview High School student is celebrating a big accomplishment.

Lailah Johnson, a sophomore, made fourth chair in the All-State Treble Choir. According to the district, the last time one of their students made it to All-State Choir was in 2010.

Johnson has sang for a long time, and she joined choir last year. This recognition could benefit her future.

“It’s a big accomplishment. It for sure will help me get in the college, and I for sure want to sing in college and that would help,” she said.

The student also said she likes being in choir because she can connect with her classmates.

Johnson will be performing in San Antonio in February.