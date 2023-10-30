LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — High Street between Marion Drive and Nelson Street is scheduled to be closed to all traffic for bridge construction on Wednesday, according to the City of Longview.

Closures will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday as work will be taking place along the west side of High Street, according to the city. The scheduled reopen time to traffic is 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation Longview Area Office is managing this project and construction is being held by Ragle Inc.

Anyone with questions related to this construction is asked to call TxDOT at 903-234-0532.