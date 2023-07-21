LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department said that they responded to a structure fire at R&K Distributers on Wednesday.

The first unit on the scene said they saw smoke coming from the west side of the building. According to authorities, an investigation showed that the fire was in a part of the building where several pallet jacks had been charging their batteries.

Officials said that the building’s internal sprinklers were able to put out the fire and the firefighters helped clear out the smoke from the building.

According to the Longview Fire Department, the damage to the premises is estimated to be around $250,000 dollars.