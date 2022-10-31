LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police arrested a student accused of making a terroristic threat toward a junior high school on Monday, said the Longview Police Department.

Officers were informed on Oct. 30 that a possible threatening text and picture message about a school campus was shared on social media.

Authorities said they investigated the situation, interviewed witnesses and looked at several social media accounts. On Monday, police verified that a student made threats toward the Pine Tree Junior High School campus.

The student was later detained on a charge of terroristic threat, said law enforcement. They were not on school property when they were detained, and they were taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.

“The Longview Police Department is committed to the safety of all students on school campuses in Longview, takes all potential threats of violence seriously, and will continue to thoroughly investigate all similar incidents on school campuses. Making any threat, whether in person or online, is illegal and has serious consequences,” said police.