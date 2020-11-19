Longview students collect thousands of canned-goods for families in need

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Trinity School of Texas in Longview is having a competition of compassion. All classes are going head to head to collect canned-goods for families in need.

This is the 36th year that they’ve done this, and students aren’t focused on winning. Instead, they care more about helping others.

“As students, we don’t treat this as competition..at the heart of it all, it’s really how much of difference can you make in someone’s life,” said Zara Belo, a senior student.

The event was usually held inside the chapel, but COVID-19 changed this. The school hosted the event on their football field.

Each student had the chance to drop off a can on the designated table. Once everyone settled on the grass, they proceeded to pray over the food.

“Tradition is to bless the canned-goods. And that was so exciting to see normally, their chapel is inside and now it’s outside and I thought it was a great experience to watch,” said Charlotte Davis, chairman of Longview Thanksgiving food drive.

Next Tuesday, a drive-thru event is scheduled to happen at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview for pre-qualified part applicants from 12 p.m.- 3 p.m.