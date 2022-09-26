LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Crews from Longview and Texarkana are travelling to Florida to make repairs after Hurricane Ian makes landfall, according to a press release.

“SWEPCO employees and contractors will be staged and ready to restore power for Florida residences and businesses once the storm passes,” SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations, Drew Seidel said.

The Longview and Texarkana crews are among the more than 300 Southwestern Electric Power Company personnel heading to Orlando on Tuesday.

“Just as other utility companies have answered our call in times of need, we’ll be ready to assist those who are impacted by this storm,” Seidel said.

Updates on this story and SWEPCO can be found online.