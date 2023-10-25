LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — According to the Longview Police Department, they have arrested a man in connection to a shooting from earlier this month.

Elijah Hicks, 18, from Longview, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an Oct. 11 shooting.

Longview police officers said that they responded to a shooting incident in the 400 block of Main Street on Oct. 11 and as officers arrived, they found an adult female victim and an adult male victim with gunshot wounds. The wounded individuals were taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said they then conducted an investigation that led to them issuing an arrest warrant for Hicks, who was already in custody of the Gregg County Jail on other charges.