LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- A Longview teenager was arrested for allegedly making a threat toward a school campus.

On Monday, Michael Crosby, 17, was arrested around 3:10 p.m. and charged with exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms regarding the LEAD Academy High School Campus, according to the Longview Police Department.

Law enforcement learned about the threat from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI). Police said a threatening text message toward the campus was sent through a social media platform.

Crosby was arrested at the school and booked into the Gregg County Jail.

“The Longview Police Department is committed to the safety of all students on school campuses in Longview. The Department will continue to partner with our local ISD partners to investigate any threats made by any person against a school or students on any school campus,” said police.

Authorities said they will take action if anyone makes threats toward schools.