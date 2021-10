LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The city of Longview buried their time capsule Wednesday.

This is the last time the time capsule will be seen for the next 50 years.

The capsule is filled with items from more than 100 community groups and was buried outside the Central Longview Fire Department Station at 200 S. Center St.

The ceremony included era-appropriate refreshments of pound cake and lemonade, marking the final celebration of Longview’s Sesquicentennial.