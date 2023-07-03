LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, the city of Longview will host what they call the biggest fireworks show in East Texas.

There will be a free concert, free cruise night and patriotic car show, vendors and more entertainment at the Longview Convention Complex on July 4 as part of the city’s Fireworks and Freedom Celebration. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

Marc Broussard, a singer-songwriter known for his soulful style, will take the stage at 8 p.m. with Matthew Ryan, a Texas-raised country singer, as his opener at 6:30 p.m. There will be plenty of opportunities to get you out of the heat, as the Maude Cobb Convention Center will have entertainment like patriotic characters from Theatre Longview, a princess meet-and-greet and several eating competitions.

Eating contests include hot dogs, barbecue and ice cream. Registration for the contests will start the day of on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be a cornhole tournament, created in partnership with the Longview VFW, inside Maude Cobb at 5 p.m., with doors opening at 4 p.m. However, registration for the cornhole tournament is $60 per team and must be done through the Scoreholio app.

“Gates open at 4 o’clock, we’ve got outdoor vendors that will be set up outside as well as some indoor vendors, a cornhole tournament going on inside Maude Cobb Convention Center, got a car show that will start at about 5:30 and the stage will get going at about 6:30,” said Shawn Hara with the city of Longview. “The big thing, though, the fireworks are at 9:30 p.m.”

Though fireworks will be visible from across the city, the only way to get the full experience is by showing up to the fair grounds. Concert, fireworks and parking are free, and food and drinks will be available to buy from vendors during the event.