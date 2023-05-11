LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Transit celebrated their 20th anniversary by marking the completion of their new Longview Transit/Greyhound waiting room.

On Thursday, Longview Transit, which is the city’s bus system, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated terminal.

After they took over the ticketing duties for the local Greyhound bus system, Longview Transit remodeled the waiting room, which is the only manned Greyhound ticket booth between Shreveport and Dallas.

“Both milestones also herald the success of the City’s multi-modal center which connects local bus, regional bus, and rail service with Amtrak,” according to the city.

