LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Transit and local Budweiser distributor is preparing to provide a “Safe-Ride-Home” this New Year’s Eve.

For the 16th consecutive year, Longview Transit will give free rides to anyone within the Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The service is offered to the general public, including individuals that have had a couple of drinks or those that simply do not want to drive that evening. Longview Transit encourages riders to schedule trips in advance, if possible. Advanced reservations will begin Dec. 27, 2022, at 8 a.m.

“Longview Transit has been providing Safe-Ride-Home transportation on New Year’s Eve for several years now, and it continues to be a great service for the community,” Tequita Dudley, Longview Transit Director of Operations.

The Safe-Ride-Home initiative is made possible by the financial contribution of R&K Distributors.

For more information about Safe-Ride-Home or to schedule a reservation please call Tequita Dudley at 903-753-2287 ext. 10 or visit their website at here.