LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Family Bridge Coalition along with Buckner Longview, local school districts, court advocates and others held their annual Go Blue Day at Heritage Plaza on Friday.

People showed up wearing blue and raised blue pin-wheels in honor of those affected by this problem. They invited people to learn about the different resources that are available to help and how you can be a part of the solution.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, to learn more visit Buckner online.