Longview, Tyler hold press conferences on COVID-19 in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In a press conference Monday, Longview health leaders put out a plea to their community as COVID-19 cases surge in the area.

City and county leaders held a press conference Monday at Maude Cobb Convention Center with representatives from CHRISTUS Good Shepherd and Longview Regional Medical Center.

Todd Hancock, CEO of Good Shepherd health system, said that they are seeing a “significant” new surge in the community. DSHS is calling this the third wave of COVID cases.

Hancock said the state is no longer providing funding or nurses to handle this new surge in cases. He put out a plea to nurses to come help with their situation in the area.

“We are asking in an unprecedented way for nurses to step up and call us and see if you can help us through this crisis,” Hancock said.

Hancock said people can help the situation by getting vaccinated, stating that things will get worse before they get better.

“I promise you this: the people in our hospital today that have COVID, many of which are very sick, many did not think that they were going to get COVID,” Hancock said. “They thought they were healthy, they thought they were young. But they are very sick, and they are in our hospital.”

Dr. John DiPasquale said that hospital staff is exhausted from this recent case surge.

“We’re seeing a large number of COVID patients again, but the patients we’re seeing are unvaccinated,” DiPasquale said. “It’s nearly 100%. The patients are younger. I’m seeing patients in their 20’s and 30’s that are coming into our emergency department gasping for air.”

He said that if you think you could be sick, even if you think it’s allergies or a cold, you should assume the worst. He said it is important to practice rigorous hygiene, wash hands, wear masks, stay socially distant.

“This vaccine is safe. The FDA would not have administered the EUA for this vaccine if it wasn’t safe,” DiPasquale said. “Full approval by the FDA is imminent.”

At 2 p.m., NET Health will hold a press conference about the “substantial spread of COVID-19 within East Texas communities.”

The Tyler event will include speakers from NET Health, UT Health, CHRISTUS and the Smith County Medical Authority.

The CDC says that the level of community transmission in Smith and Gregg counties are “very high.” Smith County currently has 1,741 estimated active cases, and Gregg County has 929 estimated active cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Deep East Texas has no available ICU beds as of Sunday, according to Texas DSHS.