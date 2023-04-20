LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Greater Longview United Way held its annual campaign celebration of the achievements of the organization and recognized the support of its annual fundraising program.

The organization announced its 2023 campaign total and explained why it’s more than just money to them.

“It’s very important because it shows us our community is focused and intentional about meeting the needs of one another,” said ShaLonda Adams, campaign chair for 2023-2024.

The greater Longview United Way works with more than 400 volunteers to contact thousands of local businesses during its annual fundraising campaign.