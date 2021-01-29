Longview veteran donates American flag with special meaning to his son’s school

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- A U.S. Army veteran made a unique donation to Spring Hill ISD on Friday.

Jeremy Reeves gave Spring Hill Primary an American flag that had a special meaning to him. The flag flew over Camp Manion in Iraq during Operation Inherent Resolve in honor of his mother.

Reeves’ mother passed away, so he decided to donate the flag to his son’s school.

A flag retirement ceremony was held on Friday and the new American flag was displayed. Revees was there along with his son Liam and two other U.S. Army Veterans Joe Adams and Randy Rumfield.

Second grade student J.J. Adams and Spring Hill Primary administrators Deanna Turner, Rianna Williams and Amy Doron were present as well.

“It is such an honor for this flag to fly above our school,” said Primary Principal Deanna Turner.