RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longview woman was killed over the weekend after being thrown from a motorcycle when it hit a deer.

A preliminary DPS report states 51-year-old Marvin White and 29-year-old Robert White were driving their motorcycles in a staggered formation on FM 782 in Rusk County northeast of Henderson.

47-year-old Ailene White was listed as a passenger on the back of Marvin White’s motorcycle. The report says around 7:30 p.m., a deer ran in front of Marvin White’s vehicle and hit it, which threw Ailene White into the road.

Robert White “attempted to take evasive action to the right,” but hit Ailene White after she was ejected from her motorcycle, according to DPS.

Despite all three having the same last name, it is unknown as of this writing how the three knew each other.

Ailene White was taken to a hospital in the DFW metroplex where she died from her injuries on Saturday. Robert and Marvin White were taken to separate hospitals in Longview and Tyler where they are in stable condition.

The report stated all three were wearing helmets at the time of the accident. The crash is still under investigation.